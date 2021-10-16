UDOT seeks public input on rural Utah transportation plans

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) is seeking the public’s input on new transportation planning throughout rural parts of Utah.

The “Long-Range Rural Transportation Plan” aims to address transportation needs for the next 25 to 30 years.

“Involving communities is an important part of our transportation planning process,” said Jay Aguilar, UDOT’s state long-range planning manager. “We want to make sure we are communicating with the public in the most meaningful ways possible as we work to keep Utah moving into the future.”

The public is being invited to comment and advise on the construction plans from now until December 10. Public input will be collected online via a short survey and comment box.

Throughout the collaborative process, UDOT will continue updating its website, holding additional comment periods, involving local governments, and maintaining accessible public engagement opportunities in the future.

This transportation plan is focused on the rural parts of Utah, not urban areas. The planning process will commence from 2021 through mid-2023.

If you’re interested in making your voice heard, visit UDOT’s website and fill out a survey. You can also call the project hotline at (385) 360-1900 or email them at planning@utah.gov with comments, questions, and ideas.