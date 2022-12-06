OREM, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) is looking for public input on a proposed alternative to 1600 North in Orem that is said to impact residents, commuters, and the environment, but meet long-term mobility needs of the Orem-Lindon area.

Currently, the street which spans from 400 West in Lindon / 1200 West in Orem to State Street, is a three-lane road that provides direct access from State Street to I-15. UDOT said in its State Environment Study the current state of the road creates a bottleneck, especially during peak traffic hours in the evening.

“As population and travel demands increase, the traffic problems on 1600 North are projected to worsen where the number of travel lanes reduces from five lanes to three lanes at 1200 West and State Street,” UDOT says in its study.

The preferred alternative for 1600 North submitted by UDOT would see 1600 North widen to include an additional lane in each direction to “create a consistent five-lane roadway,” removing the bottleneck at 1200 West and State Street. It would also include shoulders with bike lanes on both sides of the roadway and a 10-ft wide sidewalk on the south side of the road.

Additionally, UDOT said its preferred alternative would include a westbound right-turn slip lane in order to avoid a power pole established on the corner of the intersection, extend the left-turn lanes at the State Street intersection, build a center median to restrict left turns in and out of surrounding businesses, and create a shared driveway for nine houses on the north side between 645 West and 800 West.

“The Preferred Alternative achieves the project goals and minimizes impacts to businesses; relocates the fewest residences; reduces utility impacts; and enhances vehicular safety for the residences remaining on the corridor with the inclusion of the shared driveway,” UDOT said.

The window for public comment is currently open, with residents able to review the preferred alternative along with five other alternatives and submit feedback by Jan. 6, 2023.

An online public meeting will be held through Zoom on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 6 p.m. including a presentation of the alternatives and an opportunity for questions and answers. There will also be an in-person public hearing held on Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 5:30 p.m. at Northridge Elementary School