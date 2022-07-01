UTAH (ABC4) – The time has come for the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) to develop their quadrennial Long-Range Rural Transportation Plan. Every four years UDOT puts together a format to prepare for and prioritize anticipated transportation system needs over the course of the next 25 to 30 years. According to UDOT, the arrangement caters to rural areas of Utah and incorporates other plans.

At this time, UDOT’s Long-Range Transportation Plan is being updated for the 2022-26 period through a process that began in 2021 and is expected to last until mid-2023.

UDOT notes that this plan is specific for the state’s rural areas. The map that follows outlines the areas that will be included in UDOT’s updated Long-Range Transportation Plan.

Courtesy of the Utah Department of Transportation

The goals for this plan stem from the UVision Quality of Life Framework that is showcased below. UDOT emphasizes the importance of acknowledging how the decisions we make regarding the transportation system will impact the Quality of Life for residents across the state.

Courtesy of the Utah Department of Transportation

An important part of the planning process includes considering the various viewpoints and ideas of the public and stakeholders such as agencies and constituents. UDOT is encouraging the public to provide their input on rural transportation goals, needs, and strategies by emailing the planning team at planning@utah.gov or by calling a representative at (385) 360-1900.