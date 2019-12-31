UDOT prepares for looming New Year’s storm

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah Department of Transportation crews are preparing for what could be the biggest storm of the season.

“This could potentially be the biggest storm of the season so far — we’re expecting anywhere from 4 to 10 inches in the valley, just depending on where you live, and several feet in the mountain areas,” said John Gleason with UDOT.

Winter Storm Watches go into effect tomorrow night for all of Northern Utah & the Central Utah mtns for significant valley snow & substantial mtn snow beginning New Years' Day morning through Thursday. Those traveling could see severe impacts. Use Caution & Be Safe! #utwx #snow pic.twitter.com/JFKJ8r9fQ5 — Adam Carroll (@adambcarroll) December 30, 2019

“There’s a lot of people here that are in town to ski, a lot of tourists that aren’t used to driving in these conditions. You want to make sure if you’re heading up to the mountain areas that your vehicle is equipped to do so,” added Gleason.

Gleason also said that if you don’t have to drive Wednesday or Thursday, you might consider staying home.

“Typically, there are a lot of people that travel on New Year’s Day, they’re trying to get back to their houses, or back from vacations. But, where this falls in the middle of the week, we could see people — because of the storm — decide to travel maybe Saturday or Sunday, maybe stay a little bit longer, which would be wise,” said Gleason.

