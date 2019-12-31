UDOT prepares for looming New Year’s storm

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah Department of Transportation crews are preparing for what could be the biggest storm of the season.
“This could potentially be the biggest storm of the season so far — we’re expecting anywhere from 4 to 10 inches in the valley, just depending on where you live, and several feet in the mountain areas,” said John Gleason with UDOT.
“There’s a lot of people here that are in town to ski, a lot of tourists that aren’t used to driving in these conditions. You want to make sure if you’re heading up to the mountain areas that your vehicle is equipped to do so,” added Gleason.
Gleason also said that if you don’t have to drive Wednesday or Thursday, you might consider staying home.
“Typically, there are a lot of people that travel on New Year’s Day, they’re trying to get back to their houses, or back from vacations. But, where this falls in the middle of the week, we could see people — because of the storm — decide to travel maybe Saturday or Sunday, maybe stay a little bit longer, which would be wise,” said Gleason.
WHAT OTHERS ARE READING:
- Construction begins for new downtown SLC permanent housing facility for the homeless
- New Year’s Eve 2020 Escape Reality
- Utah Jewish community on edge after latest violent attack on Jews
- Winter weather forces major roadway restrictions and closures: What you need to know
- Heavy snow limiting access to Utah’s National Parks