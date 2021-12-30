UDOT patrolling the roads as winter weather hits

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – With another round of winter weather hitting the state, the Utah Department of Transportation’s incident management team has extra members patrolling the roads.

Snow and ice reduce pavement traction, causing slower speeds and increased crash risk.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, freeway speeds are reduced by three to 13 percent in light snow, and by five to 40 percent in heavy snow. Dale Talbot, the supervisor for the Salt Lake City Incident Management Team of UDOT says the biggest mistake he sees on the roads during winter weather, is drivers going too fast.

“When it’s raining or snowing or any type of inclement weather, there’s no set speed you should go that says ‘hey if you go 50 miles an hour, you’re going to be safe.’ We just recommend everybody slow down as slow as you need to go to be safe,” says Talbot.

UDOT is reminding drivers, if they get in an accident, to stay in their vehicle with their seatbelt on, so if someone crashes into your car, they can stay safe.