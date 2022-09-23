ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) and St. George have cut the ribbon on a new pedestrian tunnel.

The tunnel, located under Bluff Street between Main Street and the southbound ramps at the Bluff Street and I-15 interchange, connects the east and west sides of the Hilton Drive Trail. The city of St. George says the new tunnel will improve safety for pedestrians and bicyclists by providing an additional option to cross Bluff Street.

“In St. George, walking and biking are not niche activities or sports. They are integral pieces of our transportation system,” said Michel Randall, St. George City mayor.

UDOT and the City of St. George held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on the morning of Friday, Sept. 23 to celebrate the opening of the new tunnel. The Southern Utah Bicycle Alliance also hosted a community bike ride to officially open and break in the new tunnel.

“Our mission is to enhance quality of life through transportation by helping people get where they want to go, in the way they want to get there,” said Monte Aldridge, UDOT Region Four director. “This new pedestrian tunnel helps connect the community and boosts the economy by making it easier for people to get around by walking and biking.”