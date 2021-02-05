UDOT opening a new ramp on Northbound I-15, expect major delays this weekend

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Commuters can expect major delays heading northbound on I-15 this Sunday in Salt Lake County.

That is because Utah’s Department of Transportation will open a new ramp system on Monday along the freeway. It will separate Northbound I-15 traffic from the traffic getting onto I-215 and 7200 South.

John Gleason, a spokesperson for UDOT, spoke with Good Morning Utah to alert drivers ahead of the weekend.

For more information on the project and what to expect, click here.

