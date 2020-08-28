UDOT: Northbound I-15 in Riverdale to close for 2 nights

RIVERDALE, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) warns drivers to plan ahead for two closures this weekend on I-15 in Riverdale.

The overnight closures are set to happen on: Northbound I-15 is scheduled to close between Riverdale Road and I-84 on Friday night, Aug. 28, and Saturday night, Aug. 29, starting as early as 10 p.m. each night.

During these closures, all northbound traffic will be detoured off I-15 at Riverdale Road and back onto the freeway via I-84.

All lanes are scheduled to open by 8 a.m. Saturday and by 9 a.m. Sunday. Drivers should plan ahead for delays and allow extra travel time for the detour, or use alternate routes if possible.

This work is being done as part of the I-15 Express Lanes project, which is extending the Express Lanes and repairing sections of I-15 from Layton Parkway to Riverdale Road.

More details about the I-15 Express Lanes project are available at udot.utah.gov/i15express.

UDOT says construction schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions.