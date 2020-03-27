UDOT: Drivers should plan for delays on I-15 near Tremonton starting Monday

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) — According to the Utah Department of Transportation, drivers should plan ahead for delays on I-15 near Tremonton in northern Utah beginning Monday, March 30.

I-15 will be decreased to one lane in both directions from the Bear River bridge to the I-15/ I-84 junction for several months. Crews will be working on bridge maintenance through the fall.

During the week of March 30, lanes will close in both directions on I-15 and all traffic will be shifted to the southbound side until June 2020 while crews work on northbound bridges. When work on that is done, traffic will shift back to the northbound side until October 2020 when the southbound bridges are expected to be completed.

Lane restrictions will remain in place 24 hours a day, seven days a week to give crew room to safely remove and replace pavement on the bridges. They will be working on the project Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Those with questions or concerns about the work can speak to the project team by calling 888-777-3250 or sending an email to adeslis@utah.gov. UDOT encourages drivers to visit the project website (udot.utah.gov/tremontonbridges) to sign up for regular email updates and real-time text alerts about work zone delays.

