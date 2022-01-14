UDOT: Drivers should expect delays on I-80 in SLC this weekend

A road closure street sign in Salt Lake City where police have cleared a homeless encampment. (ABC4)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Transportation is advising drivers to plan for travel delays on I-80 westbound this weekend.

Drivers can expect delays on I-80 westbound between 2300 East and 1300 East in Salt Lake City. Crews will be repairing potholes in the pavement caused by winter weather conditions.

UDOT says I-80 westbound will be reduced to one lane beginning Saturday at 7 p.m. until Sunday at 10 p.m., weather permitting.

UDOT says drivers should plan alternate routes such as I-215 to I-15 to avoid delays.

Similar lane closures are to be expected on Jan. 23 on I-80 westbound for continuing pavement repairs in the same area.

In a statement, UDOT says, “Crews will continue to monitor the pavement condition on I-80 in the work zone and complete repairs as weather and materials allow.”