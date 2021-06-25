UDOT discusses alternatives being considered for Little Cottonwood Canyon environmental impact statement

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Transportation is providing an update on the transportation alternatives being considered as part of the Little Cottonwood Canyon Draft Environmental Impact Statement.

The Little Cottonwood Canyon EIS was initiated by UDOT in partnership with the USDA Forest Service, Utah Transit Authority, and Salt Lake City Public Utilities to improve transportation for residents, visitors, and commuters who use S.R. 210.

The Final EIS is expected to be completed by the winter of 2021/2022. 

ABC4 will stream the update in the video player above starting at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

IN FOCUS

More In Focus

Justice Files

More Justice Files