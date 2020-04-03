UDOT crews to close southbound lanes on I-15 near Sevier River

NEPHI, Utah (ABC4 News)- Governor Herbert has asked Utahns to stay home and only travel when it’s essential, but for those who have to be on the road, be on the lookout for construction on I-15 southbound just south of Nephi.

The Utah Department of Transportation will begin working as early as Monday, April 6 through June. Crews will rebuild the pavement along a seven-mile stretch of I-15 between the bridge over the Sevier River and the Juab/Millard County line.

Crews will be working on the roadway Monday through Thursday, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday, from 7 a.m. to noon but ane restrictions will be in effect 24 hours a day Monday through Thursday and Friday until noon. Weekend work may be necessary as well.

The northbound lane work will start in June through July.

“UDOT is using a ‘crack and seat’ method, which uses a hydraulic hammer to pound the concrete surface and create hairline fractures in the roadway,” UDOT spokesperson John Gleason said. “Crews use a 50-ton roller to compress (seat) the cracked pavement and compact it so a new asphalt surface can be placed. This cost-effect process allows the department to reuse the existing roadway as a new sub-layer, which extends the life of the road and saves money by not reconstructing it.”

For updates on construction visit the UDOT Traffic website or download the UDOT Traffic app for iPhone or Android.