UDOT crews prepare for snowstorm, ‘Probably nothing heavy until midnight’

PARLEYS CANYON, Utah (ABC4) – Crews with the Utah Department of Transportation are gearing up to treat roadways for the incoming snowstorm.

They’re anticipating they’ll begin treating roads around 11 o’clock Thursday night.

“Probably nothing heavy until midnight or one o’clock and we’re going to have some pretty high snowfall rates at that time,” said Lee Squires of UDOT.

Crews aren’t expecting any impacts in the valley maybe the benches, but other than that they’re anticipating most of their work to be in the canyons.

Squires says easily during weather events like this they’ll treat up to 200 miles of roadways.

“We have a lot of trucks. We use brining salt. We’ve checked all the blades out. So, they’ll be good for the storm. So, we’ll just be waiting until it starts to snow.”

Squires says the best way to prepare is to give yourself extra time for your commute.

Crews are also asking for your patience, and for you not to pass them on roadways for everyone’s safety.