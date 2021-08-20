UDOT closing 6200 South at Bangerter after spike in crashes

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) is closing a portion of Bangerter Highway due to the high number of accidents in that particular intersection.

The closure will take effect starting Monday, August 23 at 7 p.m. and will remain until mid-November, according to UDOT.

The specific closure will focus on the east-west access across State Route 154, also known as Bangerter Highway.

“We are seeing drivers run red lights to get through the intersection,” said UDOT Public Information Officer John Gleason. “It is causing a significant number of crashes and an extremely dangerous situation.”

A map of the planned closures at 6200 S. and Bangerter Highway (Courtesy of UDOT)

The treacherous intersection sees an average of one car crash every other day, according to UDOT.

A recent example to paint a bleak picture of the intersection: UDOT reports that since July 3, there have been 25 total car crashes, with 18 of them caused by drivers running a red light.

That figure amounts to a 72% chance of an accident in that particular intersection.

UDOT officials say that the closure will allow them to focus on much-needed construction to enhance safety.

“We realize it’s hard to be patient when you’re stuck at a red light, sometimes for several cycles,” Gleason says. “But with a crash every other day, these are the very real consequences we are seeing.”

Official plan to turn Bangerter into a freeway-style interchange with no stoplights, allowing traffic to flow freely.

Another added benefit — reduced drive times. Once construction ends, the drive from I-15 in Draper to the Salt Lake Airport will be reduced by 20 minutes, officials say.

During construction, pedestrians and cyclists are not allowed to cross the highway, but there will be a dedicated detour route with signs.