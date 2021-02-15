UDOT announces President’s Day roadway closure due to avalanche mitigation

COTTONWOOD CANYONS, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Transportation says SR-210 will close Monday afternoon for avalanche control.

A tweet from UDOT Cottonwood Canyons says uphill traffic will close at 2 p.m. while downhill traffic will close at Snowbird Entry 1, Gate C, at 3 p.m. with an estimated reopening time of 4 p.m.

UDOT adds that Alta Ski Area’s Albion and Wildcat will close by 2:15 p.m. and 2:30 p.m., respectively. Snowbird Entry 2-4 will close by 2:45 p.m. while Entry 1 will close by 3 p.m.

UTA says that with Little Cottonwood Canyon closing at 2 p.m. for avalanche control, “#Rt953 and #Rt994 will be delayed” with the “estimated time of reopening is 4:00 PM.”

For more information call 801-743-3882, visit https://t.co/kiQHIpIrsC or track your bus with the Transit app. — UTA (@RideUTA) February 15, 2021

UDOT Avalanche reported Monday morning that all terrain north of Little Cottonwood Creek from Gate B through Cardiff backcountry is closed.

“Please stay EAST of Cardiff Bowl and areas underneath Cardiff,” UDOT Avalanche says in a tweet. “Extends 1,000m into Big Cottonwood Canyon.”

2/15/21-11:00am – 2/15/21-5:00pm pic.twitter.com/uN7HmHmd5L — UDOT Avalanche (@UDOTavy) February 15, 2021

On Monday morning, the Utah Avalanche Center announced that an avalanche warning remains for most of the state, adding that “very dangerous avalanche conditions exist.”

“The avalanche danger is HIGH and may rise to EXTREME as the storm intensifies,” UAC explains. “Natural and human triggered avalanches are likely over the next several days. Stay off of and out from under slopes steeper than 30 degrees.”

The UAC recently shared tips on what to do if you become stuck in an avalanche.

Officials recently explained to ABC4 how they control and mitigate avalanches in Utah, with the help of a Howitzer.