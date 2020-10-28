UDOT and Gov. Herbert to celebrate I-15 Technology Corridor Project opening in Lehi

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
UDOT Top 10 Construction Sites for 2016_73919765-159532

LEHI, Utah (ABC4 News) — The Utah Department of Transportation, UDOT, and Utah Governor Gary Herbert are celebrating the opening of the I-15 Technology Corridor Project.

The I-15 Technology Corridor Project is one of UDOT’s largest projects, expanding I-15 to six lanes wide from Bangerter Highway to Orem.

According to UDOT, the I-15 Technology Corridor is the final piece in reconstructing I-15 in northern Utah County, as the project is expanding to southern Utah County as I-15 will be widened to Spanish Fork as well.

This project, along with I-15 CORE, The Point, Access Utah County (all projects completed during Governor Herbert’s tenure), and more have created a transportation network, officials say.

On Friday, Oct. 30 at 9:30 a.m. Gov. Herbert and UDOT Executive Director Carlos Braceras will celebrate the completion of the I-15 Technology Corridor project by placing the final piece of a large-scale puzzle of Utah County.

Click here to download the ABC4 Utah News app for the first alerts on your phone. Sign up for the ABC4 Utah breaking news and daily newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah VP Debate

More Utah Debate