UDOT and Gov. Herbert to celebrate I-15 Technology Corridor Project opening in Lehi

LEHI, Utah (ABC4 News) — The Utah Department of Transportation, UDOT, and Utah Governor Gary Herbert are celebrating the opening of the I-15 Technology Corridor Project.

The I-15 Technology Corridor Project is one of UDOT’s largest projects, expanding I-15 to six lanes wide from Bangerter Highway to Orem.

According to UDOT, the I-15 Technology Corridor is the final piece in reconstructing I-15 in northern Utah County, as the project is expanding to southern Utah County as I-15 will be widened to Spanish Fork as well.

This project, along with I-15 CORE, The Point, Access Utah County (all projects completed during Governor Herbert’s tenure), and more have created a transportation network, officials say.

On Friday, Oct. 30 at 9:30 a.m. Gov. Herbert and UDOT Executive Director Carlos Braceras will celebrate the completion of the I-15 Technology Corridor project by placing the final piece of a large-scale puzzle of Utah County.