UDOT advises staying off roads due to slick, dangerous conditions

UTAH (ABC4) – As many woke up to wintry weather and snowfall Wednesday morning, morning commuters are facing slick, dangerous road conditions this morning.

The Utah Department of Transportation is asking drivers, especially those in the Wasatch Front, to stay off the roads if possible.

Snowplows deployed to clear roads. (Courtesy of UDOT)

UDOT issues a travel advisory, warning that a dangerous combination of lake effect snow and frosty temps have created slick road conditions, causing accidents.

The Utah Highway Patrol says they’ve responded to 65 crashes just this morning already.

“Remember to watch your speed, even when the roads look better and give yourself some extra following distance,” says UHP.

“Our plows are out, but conditions are still challenging and drivers will need to use caution,” says UDOT.

Transportation officials are reminding the public to slow down and use caution when driving today.