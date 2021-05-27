UDOT adopts AI tech to survey 350 miles of roadways

FILE – In this Monday, March 25, 2019, file photo, cars and trucks travel on Interstate 5 near Olympia, Wash. A new study says that safety features such as automatic emergency braking and forward collision warnings could prevent more than 40% of crashes in which semis rear-end other vehicles. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Transportation is enlisting the help of AI-technology to improve state roads, but it’s not the type of Artificial Intelligence you see in movies.

Starting June 1, Blyncsy, a local data intelligence startup, will kick off a pilot program of Payver — a tool that delivers instant insights into transportation — with UDOT. Using this technology, the department will analyze paint lines across 350 miles of roads in the Salt Lake region.

The goal of the program is to help keep Utah roads safe for drivers, as well as make transportation officials and other public safety workers’ jobs a little bit easier.

“We’re piloting this technology as we look for more data-driven ways to optimize our operations and increase safety for our transportation system,” UDOT Director of Traffic and Safety Rob Miles said in a press release.

According to technology experts, Payver uses it’s own proprietary machine learning, along with crowd-sourced video such as dashcam or HD Tesla footage, to provide instant data for transportation officials.

“By using data and artificial intelligence, we can make our roads smarter, safer, and support the rollout of autonomous vehicles,” said Mark Pittman, founder and CEO of Blyncsy. “Our transportation officials, municipalities, and other public safety workers have an enormous task when it comes to maintaining our roads, which requires tons of time, resources and man-power. Payver will help this entire industry identify and prioritize road improvements more quickly and efficiently, manage their funding and maintenance schedules, and use existing infrastructure to prepare their cities for autonomous driving.”

The makers behind Payver say it will provide UDOT with on-the-ground insight into which roads require updated paint lines and other improvements.