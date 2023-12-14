SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Following Wednesday night’s fatal wrong-way collision in Parley’s Canyon, the Utah Department of Transportation provided an update on the installation of its wrong-way driver detection and alert system.

The detection system began installation in February 2023. Since then, the department has installed 15 systems statewide with another eight more on the way.

According to UDOT, in 2022 there were 10 wrong-way deaths in eight crashes. While the number of fatalities dropped to six in 2023, the number of crashes has more than doubled to 18. That figure includes the latest crash in Parley’s Canyon. UDOT hopes its new wrong-way driver detection and alert system will lower that number.

“It’s important that we continue to innovate and find ways to improve safety on our roads,” UDOT Traffic and Safety Director Robert Miles said. “One quick decision can lead to fatal mistakes. We hope this system can help people quickly realize they made a wrong turn and flip around before it’s too late.”

The detection system – which UDOT says is one of the most advanced in the nation – includes radar, high-definition infrared cameras and several “Wrong Way” warning signs with high-intensity LED lights.

When a driver is detected by the radar or on camera driving the wrong way, the LED signs activate to alert the driver. If the driver continues to go the wrong way, an automated alert is sent to the UDOT Traffic Operations Center and Utah Highway Patrol so the driver can be stopped as soon as possible.

UDOT spokesperson John Gleason said initial tests of the new system were done on the northbound off-ramp from Legacy Parkway at the I-15/Park Lane/US-89 interchange in Farmington. The system reportedly detected and alerted 23 wrong-way drivers, all of whom turned around.

The Utah Transportation Commission approved a funding request of $2.5 million to install the detection system at 23 locations statewide.