UDOH moves some COVID testing sites to appointment only

ST. GEORGE, Utah “ABC4”- Just a couple of days ago, the testing site at Tech Ridge drive in St. George experienced its busiest week on record and state officials are struggling to keep up.

“We moved 7 or 8 of them already to appointment only and the goal there is to hopefully you can get online and register and get a set time and arrive at the location at the time of your appointment and not have to wait in a terribly long line.” says Charla Haley the Public Information Officer for the Utah Department of Health

State health officials say there’s also growing concerns with availability for FDA approved home tests. Haley says they’ve run out of tests to give to Utahns.

“There’s apparently some type of production issue that they’re having nationwide so we’re waiting on supplies of that and hopefully once we get those we can use those and help those who really want to get tested.” says Haley

The state also added a self-serve kiosk in St. George near Dixie State University, at 453 S 600 E., where residents can pickup at home tests, since the Tech Ridge drive location is the only one in the entire county open daily.

“Go in and in and take a test and take it at home it’s pretty simple easy to understand instructions and I think there’s a bit of a delay in getting the results back,” says Haley

Health leaders recommend staying at home if you’re feeling ill and stay up to date on your vaccinations. Also be sure to report your at home test results to your local health department.



