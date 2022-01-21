UDOH changing risk assessment process for COVID-19 treatments

Test positive for COVID-19? Here’s how long you need to isolate, according to the CDC. (Photo: Getty Images)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Early data shows only one of the monoclonal antibody therapy medications available works against the Omicron variant.

The limited number of treatments available, along with new guidance issued by the National Institutes of Health and legal analysis on previous classifications in the risk assessment, are the reasons the Utah Department of Health is making changes to the state’s risk assessment process.

“Even if you’re eligible, right now because of the supply, we have to turn people away even if you qualify,” says Dr. Michelle Hofmann, the deputy director and chief medical advisor at the Utah Department of Health.

People will automatically qualify for treatment if they are severely immunocompromised, or over 75 years old and unvaccinated. “Once we treat them, then whatever we have remaining after that we seek to prioritize based on the highest risk folks in our state, to get them access to the treatment so that they too hopefully will avoid hospitalization,” says Dr. Hofmann.

Race, ethnicity, and gender have been removed from the risk score calculator. Automatic prioritization for some immunocompromised and pregnant people has also been removed.

“Historically we granted access to all immunocompromised before we applied the risk calculator that we’ve been using for some time. Now we’re stratifying it to those most severely immunocompromised and moving the others to the calculator process,” says Dr. Hoffman.

Though the health department hopes these changes will help get life-saving treatments to people who need them most, Dr. Hoffman says recent studies show unvaccinated people had five times the chance of being hospitalized over those who got booster shots. She says the best way to stay safe from tehe coronavirus, is to get vaccinated.

“Based on what we’ve seen with immunity waning after vaccination, it’s time for everyone to get a boost dose now,” says Dr. Hofmann.