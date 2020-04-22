UDAF releases 2020 farmers market guidelines, local health departments decide if they open

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food (UDAF) has released guidelines for the 2020 farmers market season in hopes to allow markets throughout the state to open with local authorities making the final decision if markets in their jurisdiction open.

“UDAF has received positive feedback from a number of health departments regarding the newly proposed COVID-19 guidelines for Farmers Markets,” said Travis Waller, Director, Regulatory Services Director, UDAF.

Each season, the UDAF issues permits allowing all outdoor markets in the state that have processed food vendors. Additionally, local authorities issue mass gathering or special event permits to vendors.

“If executed diligently, thoughtfully, and methodically, there is no reason why steps cannot be taken to provide local producers an opportunity to remain viable and ensure an alternative source for the public to obtain food necessities,” said UDAF Commissioner, Logan Wilde.

UDAF released the following new guidelines:

Some of the new requirements will include enforcement of CDC social distancing requirements of six-foot spacing between shoppers, market booths must be spaced 10 feet apart and a handwashing station is required for every five booths. Vendors and patrons should be encouraged to use cashless, online forms of payment. Vendors must wear gloves. If one person must handle payment transactions and food, gloves must be changed between every cross use. Additional requirements include no art/craft vendors and no food sampling.

