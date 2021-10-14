U.S. Marshals offering $2,000 reward for help finding car, suspect connected to homicide of 82-year-old man

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – U.S Marshals are offering a $2000 reward for the public’s help in finding the car and suspect allegedly connected to the homicide of an 82-year old man in West Valley City.

A $2,000 reward is also being offered for information leading to the arrest of 34-year-old Noel Munoz Lopez, suspect in the homicide.

The reward is being offered for the public’s help in locating a white 2012 Chevrolet Malibu with an “in god we trust” license plate with the number 9P6EE.

The car is wanted in connection with the shooting is 82-year-old Farrell Bartschi on Oct. 4. Lopez, the suspect, is described as 5’9” tall, 210 pounds, bald with a black beard and mustache. He is also wanted for violating his parole.

We are looking for this vehicle in connection with a homicide. Please call 801-965-5200 with information. The US Marshals Service is offering a $2000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect in this case, Noel Munoz Lopez. pic.twitter.com/kU4C409BKz — WVC Police (@WVCPD) October 14, 2021

Authorities first received reports of gunshots being fired around 7 a.m. on Oct. 4 near the area of 3800 South 4200 West. When police arrived, they found Bartschi lying on the ground unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The next day, authorities announced Lopez as a person of interest. The U.S Marshalls service announced a $2,000 reward for information leading up to Lopez’s arrest.

Police say tips should be made to the West Valley Police tip line at 801-965-5200.