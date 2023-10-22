SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — With the release of horror movies like “Scream VI,” “M3GAN,” “Talk to Me,” and “The Exorcist: Believer,” Cable TV figured you may be wondering how safe your state is. To answer this, they ranked the deadliest states according to their horror movie death tolls.

Utah came in at no. 13, with 13 deaths in one movie. The top deadliest state was Pennsylvania, with 615 deaths in six movies. New York ranked next, with 254 deaths in seven movies. California ranked third, with 163 deaths in 17 movies.

As part of their study, Cable TV asked which states give off spooky serial killer vibes, which are zombie apocalypse zones, and which road trip routes might end up in murderous regret?

They narrowed down Rotten Tomatoes’ 200 Best Horror Movies of All Time to include only movies with a U.S. location. After that, they found the number of deaths in each film using bodycounters.com and Fandom’s list of deaths.

“With 63 films containing more than 1,300 frightening fates, we totaled how many cinematic slaughters rack up in each state. And if you’re in one of the 26 states not included, you should be safe … for now,” Cable TV said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Hereditary,” which ranks no. 18 on Rotten Tomatoes’ 200 Best Horror Movies of All Time, was filmed in Park City, Salt Lake City, Sandy, and at Utah Film Studios. Additionally, “Carnival of Souls,” which ranks no. 151 on Rotten Tomatoes’ 200 Best Horror Movies of All Time, was filmed partially in Salt Lake City.

So where should you go if you are part of a horror show, Cable TV asked? The South or Midwest is reportedly the safest. According to Cable TV’s study, you are about twice as likely to die in a horror film in the West, and you are about ten times more likely to die in a horror film in the Northeast.