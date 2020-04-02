U.S. Circuit Judge Monroe G. McKay passes at age 91

OREM, Utah (ABC4 News) – On Saturday March 28, 2020 U.S Circuit Judge Monroe G. McKay passed away from natural causes. Judge McKay served as a circuit judge for the United States Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit since 1977.

McKay was said to have been in good health and worked until his demise, his passing was not related to COVID-19.

Judge McKay was born in Huntsville, Utah on May 30, 1928. After graduating high school in Ogden he served in the U.S Marine Corps from 1946 to 1948. He then served a mission in South Africa for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from 1950 TO 1952.

He graduated from Brigham Young University (BYU) with a Bachelor of Science Degree in 1957 and received a Juris Doctorate from the University of Chicago in 1960. After graduating from law school, Judge McKay clerked for Arizona Supreme Court Justice Jesse A. Udall from 1960 to 1961. He was an associate with the firm of Lewis and Roca in Phoenix from 1961 to 1966 and again from 1967 to 1974.

McKay was appointed to the U.S Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit by President Jimmy Carter and received his commission on December 1, 1977. He served as the chief judge of the Tenth Circuit from September 16, 1991 until December 31, 1993. On January 1, 1994 he assume the role as active senior status and continued as such until his passing. A public memorial service will be announced at a later time.

Judge McKay was 91-years-old.

