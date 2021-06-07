U.S. Census Bureau invites Indian Country to Tribal Grant Summit

FILE – In this Oct. 25, 2018 file photo, Monument Valley is shown in Utah. The Navajo Nation has by far the largest land mass of any Native American tribe in the country. Now, it’s boasting the largest enrolled population, too. The number grew to nearly 400,000 because of payments made to individual Navajos for hardships during the pandemic. The tribe now tops the Cherokee Nation’s enrollment of 392,000, but a tribal spokeswoman says the Oklahoma tribe also is growing. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Division of Multicultural Affairs is inviting communities to apply for upcoming Tribal grant opportunities.

According to the UDMA, the Biden/Harris Administration announced a $1 billion investment in Tribal Grants to expand Broadband access across Indian Country on June 3.

“As you organizations prepare for upcoming Tribal grant opportunities, the U.S. Census Bureau is here to provide data resource support. The Census, in partnership with First Nations Development Institute, is hosting a Tribal Grant Summit this week, June 10th at 10 a.m.,” they share.

Grant organizers state 2021 Data Summit Series is designed for novice data users and aims to provide a high-level overview of data products and how data can assist organizations and businesses find solutions to various challenges.

Officials say the free event will:

Teach users how to explore data on census.gov

Provides resources specific for data users related to Tribal Grants

Will review data resources relative to Tribal Lands and Urban Indian communities

Have an increased awareness of the vast data products available through the U.S. Census Bureau

Be better equipped to navigate data and utilize some of the free online tools and resources

Those interested in registering for the event, click here.