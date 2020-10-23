U.S. Bank’s ‘Good Truck’ visits Jordan High School to honor teachers

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – U.S. Bank’s food truck, ‘Good Truck’, stopped by Jordan High School Thursday afternoon to honor teachers working during the pandemic.

The Good Truck is currently travelling the country to support small businesses and to honor frontline employees who are keeping their communities going during the pandemic.

“These guys do so much for our community and we just appreciate them,” said Jon Moier of U.S. Bank on Thursday. “We want them to feel appreciated and it’s nice to see them light up a little bit just to get a little appreciation from us”

Teachers at Jordan High could stop by the good truck and pick up some lunch from local vendors such as Kluck’s Krispy Chicken, Sweet Lake Biscuits & Limeade, Argentina’s Best Empanadas, and Wimpy Fritz.

Since the Good Truck has arrived in Salt Lake City in late August, it has delivered 3,000 meals across the region to educations and community groups while supporting local restaurants.