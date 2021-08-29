U of U’s iconic fieldhouse to become state-of-the-art performance theater

A rendering of the new state-of-the-art theatre taking over the Einar Nielsen Fieldhouse. (Courtesy of the University of Utah)

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Utes can look forward to a brand new arts space taking over the iconic Einar Nielsen Fieldhouse in the future.

The University of Utah has unveiled its plans for the fieldhouse — a brand new, state-of-the-art 375-seat performing arts theatre.

The College of Fine Arts will be overseeing the renovation thanks to a donation from the Meldrum Foundation. The new theatre will be home to the U of U Department of Theatre and the Pioneer Theatre Company.

The Einar Nielsen Field House exterior after a 2015 painting facelift. (Courtesy of the University of Utah)

Einar Nielsen Field House in the past. (Courtesy of the Marriott Library Digital Collections)

“Providing a much-needed proscenium performance venue for the Department of Theatre and a suitable space for Pioneer Theatre Company’s contemporary plays that require a more intimate audience, the project brings new life to a historic structure while meeting central needs,” the university shared in a blog post.

The last time the fieldhouse enjoyed a facelift was in 2015, when the rooftop was painted with the words, “Utah,” in the school’s signature font.

The fieldhouse has enjoyed a storied history since opening in 1939. A place where countless athletes made their mark in the annals of sports history. The fieldhouse even provided a place of respite for tired soldiers during World War II.

With the new space, the fieldhouse will once again welcome in a new era, witnessing acts of physical prowess, but this time in the performative and creative vein.