U of U’s iconic fieldhouse to become state-of-the-art performance theater

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A rendering of the new state-of-the-art theatre taking over the Einar Nielsen Fieldhouse. (Courtesy of the University of Utah)

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Utes can look forward to a brand new arts space taking over the iconic Einar Nielsen Fieldhouse in the future.

The University of Utah has unveiled its plans for the fieldhouse — a brand new, state-of-the-art 375-seat performing arts theatre.

The College of Fine Arts will be overseeing the renovation thanks to a donation from the Meldrum Foundation. The new theatre will be home to the U of U Department of Theatre and the Pioneer Theatre Company.

  • The Einar Nielsen Field House exterior after a 2015 painting facelift. (Courtesy of the University of Utah)
  • Einar Nielsen Field House in the past. (Courtesy of the Marriott Library Digital Collections)
  • A rendering of the new state-of-the-art theatre taking over the Einar Nielsen Fieldhouse. (Courtesy of the University of Utah)

“Providing a much-needed proscenium performance venue for the Department of Theatre and a suitable space for Pioneer Theatre Company’s contemporary plays that require a more intimate audience, the project brings new life to a historic structure while meeting central needs,” the university shared in a blog post.

The last time the fieldhouse enjoyed a facelift was in 2015, when the rooftop was painted with the words, “Utah,” in the school’s signature font.

The fieldhouse has enjoyed a storied history since opening in 1939. A place where countless athletes made their mark in the annals of sports history. The fieldhouse even provided a place of respite for tired soldiers during World War II.

With the new space, the fieldhouse will once again welcome in a new era, witnessing acts of physical prowess, but this time in the performative and creative vein.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

IN FOCUS

More In Focus

Justice Files

More Justice Files

Trending Stories