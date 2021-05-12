U of U Wellness Bus to offer COVID-19 vaccines

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 ) – On Wednesday, the University of Utah unveiled plans to vaccinate under-served communities, which includes mobile vaccination clinics.

The Wellness Bus was first used to test about 15,000 people for COVID-19. Now, the bus has been turned into a vaccine clinic on wheels.

Throughout the rest of the month of May, the Wellness Bus will travel to under-served communities, identified via zip code, providing free COVID-19 vaccines.

“We are going to the community where we can provide access through the Wellness Bus. We hope we get a good uptick of people wanting to get vaccinated,” Robin Marcus, PT, PhD, College of Health says.

The clinics will offer either the Moderna or Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Health officials say, since the demand for testing has decreased, helping underserved communities with access to a vaccine aligns with the Wellness Bus’ mission to serve the community in a time of need.

The goal is to increase inoculation while learning if people are not getting the vaccine due to accessibility or vaccine hesitancy.

“So we can come to the communities to provide low or no barrier vaccinations as well as we can, the clinics are free. There is no appointment required,” Marcus adds.

This initiative will be monitored on whether it’s needed long-term.

There are several sites where the bus will be parked the rest of the month.