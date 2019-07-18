U of U shooter extradited back to Colorado

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A man serving a life sentence for murder at the University of Utah was extradited to Colorado to face additional charges there.

Austin Jeffery Boutain, 25, murdered University of Utah student Chenwei Guo in 2017 while trying to hijack Guo’s pick up truck near campus, according to officials.

Officials said Boutain pleaded guilty to killing Guo and was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

According to court documents, Boutain was scheduled for an extradition hearing on July 17 in Utah but has since been transferred to Colorado.

The Department of Corrections has not indicated if and when he will return to Utah.

Boutain was due back in court on July 29 but that appearance has been canceled since he is now in Colorado, court documents state.

If convicted in Colorado, officials say Boutain could face the death penalty.

