U of U release statement on 19-year-old student’s death

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A 19-year-old University of Utah student was allegedly murdered by her boyfriend, Haoyu Wang, 26, early Friday morning and the school has released a statement.

“It is with heavy hearts that we inform our campus about the death of a 19-year-old University of Utah international undergraduate student. The death occurred this morning off-campus and the Salt Lake City Police Department is investigating. Police have indicated that the situation was likely a domestic violence situation. A 26-year-old man, also a U student, has been arrested in connection to the investigation. There is no ongoing threat to campus.”

The school went on to say that the name of the victim is going to be withheld until her family can be notified.

The school also went on to say, “We urge anyone in need of support to reach out to those around them and university resources for help. The university’s Counseling Center is open to students, and the Employee Assistance Program provides counseling to employees. The Utah Domestic Violence Coalition is also a resource—call 1-800-97-LINK (5465). Additional campus resources and information are available at SafeU.utah.edu.”

The 19-year-old student was found dead in a Quality Inn hotel in downtown Salt Lake City Friday morning by police. Wang who is also a student at the University of Utah was found in the room with her.

He told police he killed the student by injecting a lethal dose of heroin in her and then attempted to kill himself by reportedly injecting himself with drugs.