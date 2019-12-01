U of U police officer hit on way to call

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – A University of Utah police officer responding to a call was injured in a crash.

The officer was traveling southbound on 500 East when a female driver turned her car and hit him. The driver of the car was cited after a witness verified the police officer had the right of way.

According to the SLCPD, The officer suffered injuries to his leg and foot, but is expected to recover.

