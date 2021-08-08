UPDATE: No imminent threat to campus after attempted sexual assault reported, U of U Police say

TUESDAY 8/10/2021 9:15 a.m.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police at the University of Utah now say there is no imminent threat to the campus community after an attempted sexual assault was reported over the weekend.

Sunday evening, a woman says an older man riding a bicycle on the Bonneville Shoreline Trail in the Red Butte Canyon area attempted to sexually assault her.

As of Tuesday morning, U of U Police say they have confirmed the victim is not affiliated with the University. Based upon their investigation, police report evidence suggests there is no imminent threat to the campus community.

“This will be the last update on this case unless information impacting the safety of the campus community becomes available,” U of U Police report.

Officers remind the campus community that courtesy escorts and the SafeRide program are available to campus community members. For more information on resources, click here.

ORIGINAL STORY: U of U Police looking for suspect in attempted sexual assault of female in Red Butte Canyon

SUNDAY 8/8/2021 7:78 p.m.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police at the University of Utah are asking for help in locating a suspect who allegedly attempted to sexually assault a woman by the University of Utah campus Sunday evening.

In a press release issued by authorities, the incident happened at 5:35 p.m. on the Bonneville Shoreline Trail in the Red Butte Canyon area.

The suspect is described as an older male with a light complexion who was riding a bicycle on the trail. No details of the assault were released.

The University Police Department is actively investigating and searching the area. If anyone has information regarding this incident, please contact University Police at 801-585-2677.

This safety warning is being issued as part of the University of Utah’s efforts to provide timely notifications about serious or ongoing threats to the campus community. For more information please visit their website.

ABC4 is trying to gather new information about the incident and will update this article when new details are released.



If you or someone you know is a victim of a sexual assault and needs help, please call the Rape & Sexual Assault Crisis Line 1-888-421-1100.