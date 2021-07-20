U of U police chief leaving for job across the country

The University of Utah has selected Rodney Chatman as the new chief of police. (University of Utah)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – After facing allegations over his qualifications, University of Utah Police Chief Rodney Chatman is moving to a new university across the country.

Chatman, recently cleared of wrongdoing following an investigation, has been appointed Brown University’s vice president for campus safety in Providence, Rhode Island.

According to Brown University, Chatman will assume his role starting Sept. 1, 2021.

Chatman was previously accused of not being a certified police officer at the time of his hiring by the University of Utah.

A letter from District Attorney’s Office states the University of Utah knew Chatman was not certified as a law enforcement officer at the time of his hiring but directed him to not “exercise police authority until he was certified as a law enforcement officer in Utah.”

Chatman joined the University’s police department in the wake of Lauren McCluskey’s on-campus murder — and the subsequent criticism of how police handled her initial complaints.

When Chatman was hired in January of 2021, he specifically asked for an investigation into the department’s handling of the Lauren McCluskey case, and when results were published, he pledged disciplinary action — and possible termination — of at least three members of the force.

In 2019, the McCluskey family filed two lawsuits against the University of Utah and their handling of the death of their daughter.

The University of Utah has not yet commented on Chatman’s new role.

