U of U launches new safety website

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The University of Utah has announced a new safety website.

In June of 2020, the Unversity of Utah announced they have reorganized the infrastructure of their Department of Public Safety under the direction of the new Chief Safety Officer, Marlon Lynch.

The University says some of the changes include the addition of new leadership and growth among their existing departments to better meet the needs of their community.

According to the University of Utah website, to reflect the reorganization of public safety at the University of Utah and the expanded responsibilities of the Chief Safety Officer position, the department created a new website: safety.utah.edu.

Courtesy: University of Utah Safety

University officials say the new website will replace the Department of Public Safety website. The previous URL will redirect users to the new website to minimize disruption and prevent broken links, the university shares.

“It is important for the campus community to have access to safety information and resources that are available through this new website,” said Annalisa Purser, director of administration in the Office of the Chief Safety Officer. “The website features safety tips, news, a feedback form, annual security statistics, relevant policies, safety initiatives and more. We are committed to transparency and accessibility and look forward to refining and adding to the site as the department evolves and based on feedback from the community.”

People can stay up to date on the latest news from University Safety by visiting the Safety News section of the website. This section will be updated regularly with stories about all aspects of public safety.

You can also stay up to date on the latest safety news through the department’s social media accounts.

Annalisa Purser, Director of Administration University Safety tells ABC4 “this new website reflects the updated University Safety Department and is an important part of our work to provide accurate information to the campus community. We hope it becomes a useful resource, and we will continue to update it as new programs, initiatives, and tools are developed.”

According to school officials, eventually, the site will house updated policies governing law enforcement work, provide data and demographic information about law enforcement interactions with the community, and include more details about officer training and public education opportunities.

Below are safety website highlights provided by the University of Utah:

Safety News: The Safety News section is updated regularly with stories about all aspects of University Safety.

Safety Tips and FAQs: The Safety Tips and FAQs page provides information about crime prevention, wellness, online safety, emergency preparedness and other resources.

Data and Information: This section highlights federal, state and university regulations regarding safety, houses the Annual Security Report and Crime Log, as well as an archive of campus alerts.

Safety Committees: Here, visitors can learn more about the newly created Public Safety Advisory Committee, Independent Review Committee, Surveillance System Administrators Committee, and the Racist and Bias Incident Response Team.

Strategic plan: The department’s new vision, mission, goals and strategic plan are outlined here.

Feedback form: Individuals may submit compliments, complaints, or other feedback through this form, where they are received by the Office of the Chief Safety Officer for documentation, review and investigation.

In addition to the department’s new website, other new websites are being developed for each public safety operational division, the University of Utah shares.

The new websites include the following:

University Police

Emergency Management

Community Services

Emergency Communications

Campus Security

U Health Security

Courtesy: University of Utah Safety

The University Police and Emergency Management websites are already live. The U says sites for the remaining divisions are being developed.