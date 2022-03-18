SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Amid the national blood shortage, the University of Utah has partnered with the American Red Cross of Utah to celebrate the inauguration of the college’s 17th president with a blood drive.

The event will take place at A. Ray Olpin Student Union located at 200 S. Central Campus Drive, Salt Lake City, on March 23 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Appointments are required.

The elected president, Dr. Taylor R. Randall, reached out to the Red Cross in regards to holding a blood drive to both honor his inauguration and acknowledge the University’s dedication to health care.

“The country faces a fragile blood supply, a blood drive will benefit both the community and

state,” said Randall, “I know the students, faculty, and staff of the U understand the importance of this cause and will answer the call to give blood.”

As noted by the American Red Cross, the number of blood donors has dropped 10% nationwide since the start of the pandemic. The U.S. is in need of blood now more than ever to ensure the health and safety of our citizens.

“We can shore up the blood supply with one simple act of kindness – donate,” said Randall.

The University Student Union Programming Council will be sponsoring the blood drive.

“We applaud students at the University of Utah for organizing a blood drive in recognition of Dr.

Randall’s inauguration,” said Heidi Ruster, Chief Executive Officer of the American Red Cross

Utah/Nevada Region. “A single blood donation can help save more than one life—a teen who

was in an accident, a grandfather in need of heart surgery, a friend being treated for cancer, or

a child with sickle cell disease.”

To sign up for the University of Utah blood drive, click here.