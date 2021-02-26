U of U hospital to begin patient COVID-19 vaccinations March 1

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The University of Utah Health officials say they will administer COVID-19 vaccinations to select patient groups starting March 1,2021.

U Of U health officials says they are “proud to help the state of Utah distribute vaccines.”

Health officials say priority will be given to patients with the highest risk medical conditions. The vaccination will take place at the Redwood Health Center at 1525 2100 S, in Salt Lake City at 1 p.m.

The vaccination will be held outdoor and officials ask that those who attend wear appropriate face coverings are required.