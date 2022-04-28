SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A local family and hospital staff held a heartwarming marriage service at the University of Utah Hospital on April 28, 2022.

Emberli and Dallen were engaged and planning their wedding like any young couple when Dallen’s mother was injured in an accident. In order to include Dallen’s mom in this special ceremony, they canceled their planned wedding date and decided to have a small service at the hospital where she could attend.

According to the University of Utah Health Facebook page, when staff at the hospital found out about the impromptu ceremony, they sprung into action. The post describes how staff members “braided the patient’s hair and even made a wedding cake for the couple.”

The post then concludes by asking viewers to congratulate the newlyweds on their special day. The comment section on the post is flooded with positive words and affirmations from loved ones and strangers familiar with the story.

This heartwarming story is a reminder of the lengths that healthcare workers will go to in support of their patients and their loved ones, even at the tail end of a global health crisis.