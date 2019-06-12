U of U holds football camp for athletes with special needs

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The University of Utah men’s football team made some new friends Tuesday.

Head Coach Kyle Wittingham and the team have teamed up with the organization “Hoop Camp” to invite adults and children with special needs to meet and play with the team in a non-contact football camp.

Hoop Camp says events like these go a long way in furthering their mission.

Steve Garrity, executive director of Hoop Camp said, “What we are really trying to do is make it so Jimmy is not my special needs friend, Jimmy is just my friend. We need to get that space, but we have got a long way to go. But as we bring people into our circle, into our friendship, it makes a huge difference.”

Organizers say this is their first ever football camp of this kind.

