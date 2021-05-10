U of U Health revises visiting policy

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – University of Utah Health will enact a revised visiting policy.

At all University of Utah Health Hospitals and Clinics, individuals accompanying patients to U of U Health facilities must be free of COVID-19 symptoms and wear a mask at all times when inside the facilities.

Bandanas, buffs, and neck gaiters are not considered adequate face coverings, according to U of U.

U of U is also revising other aspects of its visiting policy.

For inpatient and scheduled surgeries and procedures, two healthy individuals18 years of age or older may be present or accompany a patient. For ambulatory (outpatient) and COVID-19 vaccine clinics, two healthy individuals 12 years of age and older may join a patient at appointments.

For patients with COVID-19, up to two healthy individuals, 18 years of age and older, may accompany a patient over the entirety of the hospitalization following screening and authorization by the nursing inpatient unit. These individuals must:

Not have current COVID-19 symptoms, AND

Can provide proof of completed COVID-19 vaccination (more than two weeks after second dose of Pfizer/Moderna, or after first dose of J&J), OR

Can provide proof of prior positive COVID-19 test at least 14 days ago and within the past 90 days AND is recovered from COVID-19.

There are some exceptions to the visiting policies.

For end of life treatment, up to six individuals may be present each day to support the patient during the hospital stay, including overnight. No more than two individuals are allowed at a time in the patient room.

One healthy individual can accompany a patient during an Emergency Department visit. If the patient is admitted to the hospital, the designated support individual may stay with the patient for their entire check-in process. U of U Health says if the patient is admitted to the hospital after visiting hours, the designated support individual may accompany the patient to the admitting unit to review the welcome packet and then may return during normal visiting hours.

Two healthy adult individuals may be present throughout the entirety of the labor and delivery for these patients, as well as antepartum/postpartum patients. One additional healthy adults may be present during inpatient visiting hours of 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

For newborns, two healthy adult individuals may visit anytime. In an outpatient setting, the parent or primary caregiver and one healthy support person may accompany the newborn patient until four weeks of life.

For the Huntsman Mental Institute:

Adult and youth patients isolated with COVID-19 may not have visitors at this time.

All visitors will be asked to answer general health questions related to COVID-19.

No outside food or drink will be permitted inside HMHI facilities.

For adult patients at HMHI facilities:

Two designated healthy adults 18 years of age or older may visit a patient each day if arrangements are made with a unit coordinator. These designated individuals cannot be replaced by other individuals on the same visiting day.

Maternal Mental Health patients may arrange visits with children upon approval by the treatment team.

One healthy individual 12 years of age or older may accompany a patient to a scheduled appointment.

For youth patients at HMHI facilities:

Two healthy adult guardians 18 years of age or older may visit a patient each day when scheduled with unit coordinator. These designated individuals cannot be replaced by other individuals on the same day.

Two healthy adult guardians 18 years of age or older may accompany a patient for a scheduled outpatient appointment.

For more on U of U Health’s visitor policies, click here.