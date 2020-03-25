U of U Health, Intermountain not accepting donations of homemade, cloth masks at this time

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) — Recently, many people have offered to donate homemade cloth masks to healthcare workers in order to support the COVID-19 response, according to Jess Gomez, Director of Media Relations Intermountain Healthcare.
Gomez said though Intermountain Healthcare and University of Utah Health appreciate the community’s generosity and have requested donations of personal protective equipment, homemade cloth masks fail to provide the appropriate level of antimicrobial protection for those who come in close contact with patients suffering from COVID-19.
As such, University of Utah Health and Intermountain hospitals and clinics cannot accept cloth masks at this time. However, they are working with several charitable organizations in the state to develop a way for the community to help in making medical grade masks.
In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Intermountain and U of U Health will not be accepting toy, blanket, food, or other physical items as donations at this time. They request that the community avoid calling COVID-19 hotlines to ask about donations in order to leave these lines open for those who require medical attention.
