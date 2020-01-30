U of U football player arrested on allegations of rape, kidnapping and enticing a minor

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A University of Utah football player was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail Thursday morning on allegations of rape, kidnapping and enticing a minor.

According to jail records, Terrell Maurice Perriman, 20, is facing charges of first-degree felony rape, second-degree felony kidnapping and enticing a minor by internet or text and misdemeanor dealing in material harmful to a 16-17 year old.

According to arresting documents a 17-year-old girl told police she met Perriman on Instagram and then continued to text on Snapchat. The victim said Perriman pressured her multiple times to send him nude photos and that she had received multiple videos and pictures that were sexually graphic in nature.

The victim said she met up with Perriman at his apartment located in Salt Lake City where he then took her into his room and refused to let her leave. While in the bedroom the victim said she noticed he had a taser and was afraid he would use it on her. The victim said she repeatedly asked him if she could leave but he refused, documents state.

Documents further state Perriman then pushed the victim down on the bed and told her she could leave if she performed a sex act on him. The girl told police she told him she was 17 and did not want to do that and started crying because she wanted to leave, according to documents.

The victim said when she attempted to leave the room, he physically forced her back into the room and physically stood in front of the door and took her phone away, according to documents.

The victim said she told Perriman if he let her go she wouldn’t tell the police, but he stated he didn’t care and tried to pull her shorts down but she held onto them. Perriman then pulled his pants down and was standing naked in front of her, documents state.

The victim said Perriman was eventually able to pull her shorts down and she tried to scream but he put his hand over her mouth, got on top of her and raped her, according to documents.

ABC4 reached out to the University of Utah and received the following statement from the Althetic Department:

“We were made aware of the very serious allegations involving a member of our football program and he was immediately suspended from all team activities. We have since been informed that Terrell Perriman has been arrested by the Salt Lake City Police Department.

Obviously, this does not reflect the values and standards of our program and we will continue to monitor the situation as it moves through the legal process. We are cooperating with the authorities and university personnel and will continue to assist as requested. Due to the ongoing legal proceedings, we are unable to comment further at this time.”

According to the University of Utah website, Perriman was listed on the 2018-2019 roster as a redshirt Freshman from Miami Central High School who played 10 games in 2019 and 2 in 2018. Perriman is also on the Pac-12 All-Academic honor roll.

Terrell Perriman

An update will be provided once additional details are released.

