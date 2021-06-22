Delta variant causing concern to Utah doctors

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – On Tuesday the University of Utah released despite the vaccine being effective against the Delta variant, it is spreading fast among those who are unvaccinated.

“No questions the vaccines are effective at reducing spread of all the variants and the Delta variant, the exact data is probably a little preliminary to pin that down,”Dr. Stephen Goldstein said.

Doctors at the university say this strain is 50% more transmissible than other strains.

Doctors say a 95% of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 are among those who are unvaccinated.

The fear is that population could get this new, more dangerous strain, and cause it to spread faster than the first.

“If you choose not to get vaccinated ultimately there is a very high likely hood that you will become with this virus, if the Delta variant becomes dominant,” Dr. Stephen Goldstein said. “It is on the way to become dominant in Utah if not already.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates the Delta variant first detected in India is responsible for 10% of total new COVID-19 cases and in the UK is the now the dominate strain of the virus.

Doctors say other variations of the virus will continue to develop and are stressing the importance of getting vaccinated.

