U of U course syllabi to include ‘safety information’

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The University of Utah makes a move to protect students on campus, but it isn’t going over well with everyone involved.

It comes in the wake of the death of four students in the past two years.

Beginning this fall, the University will begin offering safety information on all course syllabi.

That information includes the number to campus police, how to request a police escort as well as a link to the Safe U- University of Utah website.

“Several institutions have some language that talked about safety and they wanted the University of Utah to be among that group,” said Annalisa Purser, Communications Associate Director.

Katlin McLean drafted the language last year as a member of the student campus safety task force.

The measure was approved in April.

“Every student that is registered at the university will receive a course syllabus,” said Purser. “So, that’s one effective way of reaching every single student.”

Some don’t believe the measure is doing enough.

Lauren McCluskey’s mother, Jill McCluskey, asking on social media for course syllabi to also include what she’s calling “Lauren’s Promise.”

It’s in honor of her daughter Lauren who was murdered on campus last October.

“Lauren’s Promise” includes domestic violence information, and while the measure was approved some professors don’t appear to be on board.

In the April minutes when this measure was approved, it states some expressed their concerns.

They include professor Ann Engar who suggested there were “other avenues for this.”

Officials said they choose each class syllabus because no matter how students interact with the university, the syllabus gives them something they can refer back to throughout the semester.

