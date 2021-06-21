Tyson Foods looking to fill 500 jobs in Utah

FILE – In this July 30, 2001, file photo, a sign marks the entrance to Tyson Foods headquarters in Springdale, Ark. Tyson Foods says it is raising wages to combat absenteeism and worker turnover at its plants as U.S. demand for chicken soars. The Springdale, Arkansas-based company said Monday, May 10, 2021, that absentee rates are around 50% higher than they were before the pandemic. (AP Photo/April L. Brown, File)

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (ABC4) – Tyson Foods will be hosting a job fair to fill 500 job openings at a new plant opening in Eagle Mountain.

Tyson will be hosting a job fair to on Thursday, June 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to fill 500 positions at the new facility located at 3817 N. Tyson Pkwy in Eagle Mountain.

The facility will be a case-ready plant, and will convert large cuts of beef and pork into steaks, chops, and roasts and ship them to grocery stores.

The company will also be offering a $1,000 hiring bonus to help fill 500 general production, material handling, and maintenance positions. Pay for production workers ranges from $17 to $19 an hour, while maintenance workers can make as much as $28, according to a news release from Tyson.

The facility is set to open in mid August and will employ over 1200 workers.

