PLEASANT GROVE, Utah (ABC4) – Two young girls were hospitalized in Utah County after police say they were shot by a friend.

On Sunday, Pleasant Grove Police were called to 900 West 600 South for a report of a gunshot.

When officers arrived, they found two juvenile girls that had been accidentally shot by a friend.

Those girls were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Pleasant Grove Police say there does not appear to be any threat to the public.