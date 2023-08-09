ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A 29-year-old St. George man has been arrested and charged with one count each of child abuse homicide (first-degree felony) and obstruction of justice (second-degree felony).

Randy Holt Lessing was arrested on August 8, following a report of alleged child abuse dated July 19. The report was filed after a two-year-old girl was admitted unresponsive to St. George Regional Hospital. Attending physicians discovered the child had significant trauma to the brain and head.

The child was life-flighted to University Medical Center of Southern Nevada where doctors reported her injuries were consistent with child abuse. The child died as a result of the injuries according to court reports.

Lessing, who is the boyfriend of the child’s mother, allegedly told police the little girl had been throwing a tantrum and he believed the child must have flung herself backward off a toddler bed and had hit her head on the ground causing the injuries. Both the mother and Lessing reported no one else was home with the child at the time.

Police documents reported a criminal history and current probation for Lessing and stated the family of the child expressed fear of retaliation for help in the investigation. Arresting officers were requesting, due to these circumstances, the defendant be held without bail.