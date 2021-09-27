Two women hospitalized after St. George auto-ped crash

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – Police are still investigating an auto-pedestrian crash that left two women with serious injuries.

St. George Police say the victims are two 20-year-old females. They were struck by a vehicle while walking across Sunset Blvd. and sustained serious injuries.

Police first responded to a crash in the area of Westridge Dr. and Sunset Blvd. in St. George around 2:10 a.m. on Saturday. The victims were transported to the St. George Regional Hospital and are expected to survive.

The St. George Police Accident Reconstruction Team is currently investigating the incident. Officials are considering whether alcohol or drugs played a factor in the crash.

There is no word on the suspect at this time and police are still determining charges pending investigation results. Authorities are asking anyone who may have been in the area with information about the case to contact (435) 627-4300 and reference case number 21P024816.

