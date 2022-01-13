Two women arrested after allegedly stealing 100 TVs in SLC

The students were booked into the Thomas N. Frederick Juvenile Justice Center in South Bend, Indiana. (Getty Images)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Two women have been arrested for their alleged involvement in a theft of 100 commercial grade televisions in Salt Lake City.

Salt Lake City Police officers responded to a storage facility located in the area of 5200 West 1500 South to investigate a burglary around 10:16 a.m on Jan. 16, a press release states.

During their investigation, they learned that over 100 commercial-grade televisions worth around $250,000 were stolen.

Detectives then found two women, Krystal Craig and Emelie Rook, both 36 years old, who were attempting to sell some of the stolen TVs.

Both women were arrested and booked into Salt Lake County Jail on charges of theft by deception and theft by receiving stolen property.

Police have been able to recover some of the TVs but are still attempting to recover the rest.

Police say it is believed many of the TVs are being listed for sale online. These TVs are easily identified because they are labeled as “hospitality, commercial-grade.”

Anyone with information on this case should call 801-799-3000 and reference case number 22-5567.

Individuals who knowingly purchase or receive stolen property can be arrested and charged with felony-related charges.