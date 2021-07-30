Two Vineyard men, possibly related, arrested after investigators find child porn, fake IDs in search

OREM, Utah (ABC4) – Two men from Vineyard with the same last names have been arrested and charged with several counts of sexual exploitation of a minor after child pornography was found on each of their cell phones.

22-year-old Kevin Anthony Galarraga Saenz and 23-year-old Bryan Jared Galarraga Saenz were both booked into the Utah County Jail on Wednesday after an investigation sparked by a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led police to a search of their homes and devices.

The probable cause statements on both arrests indicated that a family relationship between the two has been assumed but it is not clear exactly what it may be, calling them “possible relatives.”

Both were arrested and booked on 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor after investigators found 14 videos of child pornography on a device at their address, which may have been used between the two of them.

Additionally, each man was found to be in possession of fraudulent identification and incurred an additional charge after investigators found a phony social security card in Bryan Jared’s wallet and a fake U.S. Permanent Resident card in Kevin Anthony’s. The latter admitted he had purchased a fake ID from someone in Orem for $150 so he could work in the United States.